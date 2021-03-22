The last few months have been a great time to whip out the barbecue once again and put your grilling skills to good use.

However, if you feel like having someone else do the cooking, or even learning some new skills, it’s time to rearrange your schedule for the weekend.

Prahran Market’s Sizzlefest has arrived for 2021 and it is jam-packed with everything that will leave fans of everything grilled salivating.

Over three days, foodies can head over to the festival and wander through the marquees with both the market’s and external traders cooking up the goods.

Think chicken skewers from Hoy Pinoy BBQ, Borrowdale pork ribs from The Que Club, mushroom tacos from T-Rex Barbecue and grilled saganaki from Sweet Greek. Good lord.

For the first time ever, Sizzlefest will also be holding exclusive ticketed night-time sessions for the Friday and Saturday evenings. Sip on cocktails or craft beers while listening to the live entertainment and chow down on the delicious food.

There is a lot of fun for the whole family as well. The kids can get involved in the Build-A-Burger Workshop and there is even a Sausage Tasting Competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sizzlefest 2021 pops up at Prahran Market from Friday 26 March to Sunday 28 March. It is free to enter, with an additional cost for the night-time sessions. Head here for times and the full schedule.