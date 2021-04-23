I’m not sure if I can name anyone who doesn’t love a good, hearty bowl of pasta and it’s even better when it’s delicious gnocchi. Who can resist those soft pillows of heaven. Ugh, get in me!

If just the thought of it has got your stomach grumbling, clear your plans for Saturday 8th of May – The Ascot Lot’s Gnocchi Festival is back in town.

The best food trucks Melbourne has to offer are lining up to dedicate their menus to these beautiful potato parcels. Think Italian Chef, Pasta Face, Eat My Balls, Pearl of the Quarter and Ardor Food Co. Gluten Free (yep, vegan free and gluten free options are on the cards!)

It’s going to be a brilliant day for fans of Italian cocktails as well. Both the indoor drinking hall and outdoor garden bar will be serving Peach Bellinis, Negronis and Spritzes – very on theme.

Attendees will be able to enjoy the live entertainment as they chow down, and considering 10,000 Melburnians turned out to the event last year across the weekend, we reckon this will be the place to be once again.

The Ascot Lot’s Gnocchi Festival kicks off at 12pm on Saturday 8 May at 466 Mt Alexander Road, Ascot Vale. Entry is free! Find more info here.

