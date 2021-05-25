Especially coming into these Winter months, dumplings is definitely a go-to comfort food. Throw in some dim sims and you cannot go wrong!

This weekend, there will be a massive celebration of these two foods in town – and you will want to come with an empty stomach.

Welcome To Thornbury’s Dimmy & Dumpling Festival will host over 10 different food vendors from around town serving up their own takes on this fan favourite.

Think dim sim burgers from Mr Burger, cheesesteak dumplings from Sparrow’s, Nepalese dumplings from MoMore and the good ol’ classic dimmies you’d find at the fish ‘n’ chip shop from Chef Calamari.

The bar will be open with beer and wine to wash it down, with entertainment from the CMS Lion Dance Team.

Oh, and dogs are welcome too!

Welcome To Thornbury’s Dimmy & Dumpling Festival arrives on Saturday 29 May. It kicks off from 12pm-10pm. Entry is free, however if you have a larger than six it is recommended that you book a table here.

