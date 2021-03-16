It’s the perfect time to get out of the house and support local businesses, especially brand new ones. If you are looking for new places to check out, you might want to take a peek at this new destination.

After a long wait, Burwood Brickworks will be officially unveiling their new dining precinct on Thursday March 18.

Eat Street includes nine unique venues which will appeal to even the most indecisive of Melburnians, including Mexican street food joint Rosa Mexicano, microbrewery New Northcote Brewhouse, Japanese restaurant Ichiro Kzakaya Bar and a new Ben & Jerry’s for dessert.

Delicious food is enough to tempt taste buds, but for the first couple of weeks, a visit to Eat Street will be easy on the wallet as well. The new venues will each have a stack offers for $10 or less from March 18 to March 28.

For example: The new Hot Hot Pot restaurant has got ‘all you can eat’ hot pots – $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Norwood Café is also slinging $10 smashed avocados so you can keep saving for your house deposit and acre farm cake & counter are serving up $10 honey cake and coffee. Delish!

If you want to grab a launch deal, you’ll have to get down there at specific times – either 12pm-2pm and 5pm-8pm daily.

There is also a massive entertainment schedule as well every day, including bands, kids entertainment and performers. Lockdown has not left them lying down!

Burwood Brickworks Shopping Centre is located at 70 Middleborough Road, Burwood East. Get more info on Eat Street right here.