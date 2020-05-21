Melbourne shoppers have a new destination to explore with a new retail hub opening in Croydon.

The new-look Croydon Central opened this week and its star feature is a brand new ALDI, which has move inside the centre.

As well as that, there is four new Asian eateries and a cafe which has just opened.

Of course, they are currently on serving takeaway.

Other new options are a, alterations store, tobacco shop and a yet-to-open beauty salon.

Stage two of the redevelopment is underway and will be finished by the end of the year, with more specialty stores, a dentist and a medical centre at the southern end.

A childcare centre and a gym will be going in ALDI’s old home outside and are expected to open in early 2021.

