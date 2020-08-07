Melbourne’s own chocolatier Koko Black has released an awesome ‘sweet relief’ box for Melburnians who are in lockdown.

With the city in 42 days of Stage 4 lockdown, Koko Black has released the box to help us countdown the days left of being stuck at home.

The box actually has 49 chocolates in it, so you can have an extra treat on those super tough days.

The ‘Sweet Relief’ Praline Box will feature Koko Black favourites including Salted Caramel, Almond Praline, Pistachio, Caramelized Spicy Pear and Macadamia & Wattleseed; and for those needing something a bit stronger, a Baileys and Single Malt Whisky Praline.

Available to purchase online, anyone across the country can put a smile on their Victorian neighbours’ faces by sending someone a ‘Sweet Relief’ to brighten their day in lockdown.

The limited-edition Koko Black ‘Sweet Relief’ Praline Box costs $99 and is only available online via Koko Black.