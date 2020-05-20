Melbourne brewery Stomping Ground will give the first 5,000 people who register on their website a free beer to collect at their favourite pub or bar from June 1.

The project, named Stoping Ground 5K, will see 50 venues including Neighbourhood Wine, Old Palm Liquor, Mt Erica Hotel, and Bar Romantica punters a drink on the house.

The Marquis of Lorne hotel in Fitzroy is one of the venues which will re-opening it’s doors to customers and owner Will Benjamin said, “It’s been a really challenging time for all pubs and bars throughout Australia, and we couldn’t be more excited to be opening our doors again on Monday 1 June. When we heard that Stomping Ground was keen to work with us to shout 5,000 Melburnians their first beer, we jumped on board to be part of it, to thank all our loyal customers who have supported us over the last weeks. That first beer on Monday is going to be one to remember!”

Guy Greenstone, co-founder of Stomping Ground Brewing Co said, “Melbourne’s hospitality industry is an integral part of what makes our city one of the best places to live in the world. We know how much the industry is struggling right now, but also how much Melburnians are looking forward to that very first beer back at the pub. So, we wanted to facilitate this by shouting 5,000 Melburnians their first drink and supporting 50 of the best pubs and bars in Melbourne to get back up and running. I know that first sip will be one I will savour for a long time.”

You can register your details (and hopefully get a free drink) here.

Confirmed bars to be handing out the beers (we recommend calling ahead due to laws meaning entrance is limited):

Bar Romantica, Brunswick East

Captain Melville, CBD

Central Club Hotel, North Melbourne

Hardiman’s Hotel, Kensington

Limerick Arms, South Melbourne

Marquis of Lorne, Fitzroy

Miss Moses, Brunswick

Mjølner, CBD

Mt Erica Hotel, Prahran

Neighbourhood Wine, Fitzroy North

Old Palm Liquor, Brunswick East

Stomping Ground Brewery & Beer Hall, Collingwood

The Fifth Province, St Kilda

The Local Taphouse, East St Kilda

The Lomond Hotel, Brunswick East

Union House, Richmond

Up in Smoke, Footscray

Whitehart Bar, CBD More as set to be added!

