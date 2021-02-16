McDonald’s isn’t typically a place gym junkies might hang out after a workout (unless you really want to congratulate yourself with a McFlurry!)

However, that could be about to change, especially if you’ve forgotten your protein shake.

From Wednesday February 17, Macca’s will be dropping a brand new menu with fresh options which will entice people who are after healthier options.

Two of the items that will be available are two new smoothies with one serve of real fruit per medium serve. Customers can choose from Mixed Berry and Tropical flavours and have the option of adding a ‘protein booster’ for an extra kick!

Other items that will hit the menu will include a brand new breakfast option, the Omelette Wrap – made with 100% Australian cage-free eggs, bacon, spinach grilled onions and tomato onion relish.

Fans of McWraps can also dig into a bunch of new options including Honey Soy, Aioli Chicken, Caeser Chicken and Spicy Chicken, plus a range of salads in similar flavours will become available too.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner = SORTED!