McDonald’s staff working at restaurants in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire must now wear face masks, the fast food giant has announced.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said that decision was made following the advice provided by the Victorian Government.

There are over 190 restaurants across the regions.

“The health and safety of our people and customers have always been our priority, and McDonald’s Australia remains committed to following all relevant government guidance,” the spokesperson said.

“In line with the recommendation from the Victorian Government, and out of an abundance of caution, we now require employees to wear face masks during any shift at our restaurants in the Melbourne metropolitan and Mitchell Shire areas.

“At these restaurants, in accordance with level three lockdown requirements, we are currently only offering contactless takeaway, drive-thru and McDelivery services.”

“This is in addition to the strict health, safety, cleaning and sanitisation practices that we continue to implement across all restaurants.”

