Rumours were swirling earlier this year that McDonald’s were going to turn the legendary chicken parmigiana into a burger and luckily they are coming true!

The restaurant chain has launched a brand new chicken menu and amongst a bunch of new items is the very saucy Parmi Burger. As you can imagine, it is loaded with parmigiana and cheese sauce – GET IN ME!

Other items include the McSpicy burger which will be an absolute PARTY in your mouth and the Chicken Salt Shaker Fries seasoning.

Oh, and if you’re a Nuggets fan, you can give the McPieces a whirl. They are pieces of Aussie chicken breast with a delicious golden coating. Divine!

The new menu is available in restaurants from today (Wednesday, October 14) – looks like your next few meals are covered.