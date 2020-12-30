If you put katsu in front of anything, I’ll buy it.

I’m just that kind of girl, so when the world tells me that McDonald’s is now selling Chicken Katsu Nuggets I’ll be screaming ‘WHERE?!’

Unfortunately, it’s a little out of my reach right now because it’s only be sold in the UK but imagine…

A world where we could get our hands on the little mouthfuls of chicken breast in a crispy Katsu Curry panko breadcrumb coating… and apparently it comes with a rich and tangy Sweet Curry dip.

I could cry.

It’s only available in the UK for a limited time, so maybe if it’s super successful there we might see it arrive to our shores?

Afterall Aussie LOVE Japanese food, it just makes sense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Please, McDonald’s if you’re reading this…. it just makes sense.