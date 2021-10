Rumours are spreading around Australia that McDonald’s are set to release a brand new Caramilk flavoured McFlurry!

A leaked picture was posted online, and with news like this, it spread like wildfire!

The flyer above started circulating on Facebook, claiming that the new Caramilk McFlurry is set to go on sale between Wednesday, October 13 and Tuesday, November 16.

Let’s all cross our fingers and hope this is true because this new flavour looks bloody delicious!

Would you try it?

