Yesterday McDonald’s revealed that they would be introducing a brand new flavour, but we would have to wait until later this week to find out what it is.

Well, this source has managed to find out what the flavour is early, and we can finally say our childhoods are coming back to us with this new ‘Fairy Bread’ flavoured McFlurry!

This mouth-watering new McFlurry includes soft-serve ice cream, covered in caramel sauce, scattered with sprinkles and of course, don’t forget the classic custard pie that’s mixed into it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McDonald’s Australia (@mcdonaldsau)

In a post from Maccas Instagram page, they have said: “Rumour has it that there’s two delicious desserts coming on July 7th. But Uber Eats Fans miiiiight just want to keep their eyes peeled later this week for a surprise.”

So keep your eyes peeled! It seems like Maccas has tons of surprises coming our way!

Advertisement

Advertisement