Ice cream is a worthy treat at any time of the year, and if you need a little more convincing, you’ll want to hear about this.

For a limited time only, McDonald’s will start slinging KitKat McFlurries. OMG!

From Wednesday July 22, you can dive into this treat – delicious soft serve, a load of KitKat pieces and chocolate fudge. I’m already hungry.

If you’re looking for something you can sip with a straw, Maccas will fix you up too with a gorgeous KitKat Frappé which is topped with whipped cream. HEAVEN!

The two menu additions will be around until the start of September so whether you can responsibly get to a store or the right thing to do is order delivery, trying these is an absolute MUST.

