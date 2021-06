McDonald’s Australia has sneakily launched a new Tim Tam Mcflurry, calling it a ‘Choc Slam McFlurry.’

Taking to TikTok, user @AdrianWidjy revealed the new item, which has now gone viral.

“You MUST try this! Seriously soooo gooood! @mcdonaldsau I want more now!” he captioned the post.

At this stage, the product can only be bought through the MyMaccas app and is available at Kingsford, Mount Colah, Wyong and Fairy Meadow in New South Wales.