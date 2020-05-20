There are many activities people have gotten into while in isolation, and one of those is baking! People are cleaning out grocery aisles across Australia so they can prepare cakes, bread, cookies and more.

With this in mind, it is no wonder that one of our favourite Masterchef contestants Poh Ling Yeow has decided to release her Palmier pastry recipe into the universe.

And the best part – there are only TWO INGREDIENTS! Huzzah!

Poh’s post includes the recipe for her Rough Puff Pastry, but it is also something you can purchase ready-made from the supermarket.

What a legend, we’re totally trying this on the weekend!

