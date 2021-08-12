Diana Chan, the Masterchef winner of 2017, has dropped new flavoured fillings for her frozen dumplings with Golden Wok!

The two brand new flavours that are available across the nation in all major supermarkets are also family-sized so you get more bang for your buck.

The current four flavours in the supermarket fridges include Szechuan Chinese Pork, Zingy Sweet Thai Chicken, Korean Bulgogi and Vegetable Dumplings.

But get excited because the two NEW flavours are BBQ Pork and Honey Soy Chicken which sounds absolutely delicious.

This eclectic flavour range is inspired by Diana’s favourite hawker-style dishes from her childhood, dipping into her Malaysian background whilst drawing on influences from Thailand, Vietnam, India and China.

Golden Wok products in Coles, Woolworth, Costco, IGA and independent retailers.

