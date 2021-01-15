Have you noticed the icecream aisles of all major supermarkets are getting more and more interesting…

and you linger there longer and longer…

Well, now you’re probably going to spend less than a second because the choice is simple.

For $10 from Coles, you can get your sticky hands on a tub of either Mars or Snickers ice cream!

The Mars Tub is malt and chocolate fudge flavoured ice cream with caramel sauce, caramel fudge pieces, milk chocolate curls… 100% DEATH BY ICE CREAM.

The Snickers Tub, it’s rival, are salted caramel and chocolate flavoured ice cream with salted caramel sauce, roasted peanuts and milk chocolate curls….

How do you pick?!