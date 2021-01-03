Mark Wahlburg has revealed that he has his eyes set on business in Australia with the opening of his burger franchise ‘Wahlburgers’.

The actor announced his business collaboration with partners the Mustaca family who own United Cinemas to The Daily Telegraph,“I am so excited about the first Wahlburgers location in Sydney Australia. I am partnering up with the Mustaca family and hopefully we will be not only bringing you Wahlburgers but wonderful cinematic experiences.”

Signing off on over a $50 million deal, the movie-themed restaurants are planning to open in 15 locations across the country the first of which will be in Sydney’s Circular Quay in the coming months.

The restaurants will be situated either inside or next to existing United Cinemas movie theatres in the following locations; Warriewood and Narellan in Sydney, Craigieburn in Melbourne, Indooroopilly in Brisbane and Rockingham in Perth.

“What we are really focusing on now is creating exclusive content just for the customers. So people will see movie trailers early and all that stuff,” Wahlburg told the publication.

Wahlburg is expecting success as his reality show based on his ‘Wahlburgers’ restaurants in the US found it’s an audience and has 10 seasons of content!

“When we launched the television show we had one store, you know the original Wahlburgers, and we were in kind of like a shipyard in the back of nowhere and people were coming just lining around the door,” Mark Wahlburger revealed in his interview.

Mr Mustaca doubles down on their decision to open during the global pandemic explaining “People are social, they want to get out and see things on the big screen and share the experience.”