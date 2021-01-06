It was big news earlier this week when Mark Wahlberg announced his plans to expand his burger empire into our great southern land.

Now he’s come out and said he’d be open to changing the menu to cater to Aussie tastes!

In a debate that has and will always divide the nation, do you like beetroot in your burger?

Wahlberg interviewed with ‘A Current Affair’ and stated he’d be open to putting beetroot on his burgers.

“If that’s what the customers want,” the actor said in the interview, which fair enough, it’s not quite how they do it in the USA.

“My palate has grown a bit – I didn’t think I liked Vegemite, either, and I had quite a bit of it while I was there,” he went on to say.

Okay Mark, you’re officially an honorary true blue Aussie then mate!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Welcome! and please bring your delicious burgers ASAP.