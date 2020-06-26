Like most things from the store, Kmart’s pie makers have become absolute must-haves in the kitchen.

Many home cooks are coming up with exciting ways to use them, and this recipe is something you must try…

Hello Caramilk Custard-Filled Doughnuts!!! WHAT A DREAM!

Definitely give this a whirl at home – it is sure to be a crowd pleaser!

INGREDIENTS

1 cup self-raising flour

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

2 tablespoons caster sugar

3/4 cup milk

2 eggs, lightly beaten

90g butter

Extra 60g butter, melted

Extra 1/3 cup caster sugar

CARAMILK CUSTARD FILLING

1 tablespoon custard powder

1/2 cup milk

75g Cadbury Caramilk chocolate , roughly chipped

METHOD

Step 1

MAKE CARAMILK CUSTARD FILLING

Pop the custard powder in a small pot.

Add 1 TBS of milk and stir until smooth.

Add the rest of the milk and stir until combined.

Keep stirring over medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes until custard boils and thickens.

Add the Caramilk chocolate and stir until melted.

Pour into bowl and cover with cling wrap, let sit for 5 minutes then transfer to refrigerate until set (15 minutes roughly).

Step 2

Whisk together flour, cocoa and sugar in a mixing bowl.

Whisk milk and eggs together in a separate bowl.

Create a well in the centre of the dry mix and pour in the wet mix.

Stir until combined.

Step 3

Preheat pie maker.

Spoon in 1 TBS of doughnut mix into each pie whole, do it quickly so they cook evenly.

Then spoon 2 TSPs of custard into the centre.

Finally cover these with 1 more TBS of doughnut mix.

Cook for 9 minutes or until the doughnuts spring back to touch.

Step 4

This is optional but when serving think about a little brush of butter on top and a small sprinkle of sugar.

How easy is that!

Obviously the chocolate is interchangeable so you can make whichever flavour you want.