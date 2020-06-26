Like most things from the store, Kmart’s pie makers have become absolute must-haves in the kitchen.
Many home cooks are coming up with exciting ways to use them, and this recipe is something you must try…
Hello Caramilk Custard-Filled Doughnuts!!! WHAT A DREAM!
Definitely give this a whirl at home – it is sure to be a crowd pleaser!
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup self-raising flour
- 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
- 2 tablespoons caster sugar
- 3/4 cup milk
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 90g butter
- Extra 60g butter, melted
- Extra 1/3 cup caster sugar
CARAMILK CUSTARD FILLING
- 1 tablespoon custard powder
- 1/2 cup milk
- 75g Cadbury Caramilk chocolate, roughly chipped
METHOD
Step 1
MAKE CARAMILK CUSTARD FILLING
Pop the custard powder in a small pot.
Add 1 TBS of milk and stir until smooth.
Add the rest of the milk and stir until combined.
Keep stirring over medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes until custard boils and thickens.
Add the Caramilk chocolate and stir until melted.
Pour into bowl and cover with cling wrap, let sit for 5 minutes then transfer to refrigerate until set (15 minutes roughly).
Step 2
Whisk together flour, cocoa and sugar in a mixing bowl.
Whisk milk and eggs together in a separate bowl.
Create a well in the centre of the dry mix and pour in the wet mix.
Stir until combined.
Step 3
Preheat pie maker.
Spoon in 1 TBS of doughnut mix into each pie whole, do it quickly so they cook evenly.
Then spoon 2 TSPs of custard into the centre.
Finally cover these with 1 more TBS of doughnut mix.
Cook for 9 minutes or until the doughnuts spring back to touch.
Step 4
This is optional but when serving think about a little brush of butter on top and a small sprinkle of sugar.
How easy is that!
Obviously the chocolate is interchangeable so you can make whichever flavour you want.