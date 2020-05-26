Alcohol delivery services could be banned from dropping off drinks to Victorian homes overnight, as the chief health body looks to rein in companies.

Vic Health is calling for a two-hour delivery delay between the moment someone purchases alcohol and delivery between 10PM and 10AM.

In a survey of 1700, it has found that one third are now using the services of UberEats, BWS, Dan Murphy’s and Tipple to buy alcohol without having their IDs checked.

Of those, 71% are getting the deliveries when they are drunk.

VicHealth CEO Dr Sandro Demaio said the harm from on-demand alcohol delivery was a real worry.

“This research for the first time shows a link of concern between ordering on-demand alcohol products online and harms like memory loss and injury,” she said.

“Something is really wrong when a business is allowed to sell someone a bottle of hard alcohol when they’re already drunk, and deliver it to their door in 15 minutes.”

Dr Demaio said the delivery agents were acting like ‘cowboys’ and need to be reined in,.

“To reduce the harm we want to see a minimum time of two hours between ordering and receiving alcohol, IDs must be checked and under no circumstances should alcohol be left unattended,” she said.