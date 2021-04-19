More than 28,000 staff members across Dan Murphy’s, BWS & Jimmy Brings will receive training in how to recognise signs of domestic violence.

BWS managing director Scott Davidson said that following an incident at a store, they have decided to roll out the training to 1400 stores across Australia.

“Recently in QLD, one of our store teams actually encountered a domestic violence issue where a young lady sought refuge inside one of our stores,” Mr Davidson said.

“Our team reacted instinctively, close the doors and called the police immediately.”

Endeavour Drinks, the parental group of the three national retailers recently announced they had teamed up with 1800 Respect, saying “As frontline workers, store team members and delivery drivers can be exposed to situations of domestic and family violence in their work.’’

“This training will help keep them safe and learn how to better support the communities they serve.”