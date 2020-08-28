Darrell Lea has announced it will make more major changes to more than 100 of its products, to ensure they don’t contain palm oil.

The company has taken 2 years to review more than 200 ingredients in its products and they say they will become the first Australian supermarket brand to go palm-oil free.

Darrell Lea’s marketing director Tim Stanford said the company had listened to feedback from customers and “wanted to do the right thing”.

“There is no doubt that palm oil production causes major devastation to rainforests and endangered animals, such as the orangutan,” he said.

In some cases, palm oil can be labelled as vegetable oil or vegetable fat.

The brand will replace palm oil with sunflower oil, which they say ‘“doesn’t affect the taste look or feel of our products”.