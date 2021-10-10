While travel is still off the cards for another few months, Magnum is more than making up for it with their new ‘Destinations’ range.

From Tahiti to Las Vegas, Amsterdam to NYC, each Magnum showcases some of the destinations iconic flavours.

Magnum Destinations Amsterdam Chocolate & Cookie Butter is a vanilla custard flavoured ice cream with cookie butter swirl covered in crackling milk chocolate and biscuit pieces that take you to the vibrant streets of Amsterdam with its delicious Speculaas.

Magnum Destinations Tahiti Passionfruit White Chocolate is a vanilla custard flavoured ice cream with an elegant passionfruit swirl covered in thick white chocolate with a hint of coconut capturing the passion of a tropical Tahiti summer.

Magnum Destinations New York Chocolate Cheesecake is creamy, velvety cheesecake flavoured ice cream with a chocolate swirl, topped with cracking milk chocolate and cookie pieces inspired by the iconic New York cheesecake.

These three flavours are available in Coles and IGA and retail for $9.50 per 4-pack!

Magnum Destinations Las Vegas Caramelised Chocolate & Cookie is an exquisite white chocolate ice cream swirled in luscious caramel swirl and cased in decadent caramelised chocolate speckled with vanilla biscuit pieces inspired by the bright, golden lights and energetic city of Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas flavour is available from convenience stores and petrol stations for a single purchase for $4.80!

As if the exciting new flavours aren’t enough, Aussie explorers who are excited to get their butts overseas will be giving away weekly escape prizes!!

On top of that, four lucky couples will win a trip to one of four ICONIC Australian destinations; The Whitsundays, Gold Coast, Melbourne or Sydney.

For your chance to win, buy any of the new Magnum Destination products and you’ll enter the draw which closes on the 30th of January 2022.