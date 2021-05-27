Seriously, the sheer nerve of Mad Mex! Launching a promotion like this just when I had promised to myself to start making more home-cooked meals!

The guys at Mad Mex are launching what they’re calling ‘Australia’s Biggest Ever Burrito Giveaway’.

While we haven’t fact-checked that claim, we highly doubt that anyone else has ever given away more than 50,000 burritos in this country.

But that’s exactly how many burritos Mad Mex are giving away to Aussies until the end of June. That’s a lot of burritos…enough to span the twice the height of Mount Kosciuszko or five times the length of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, we’re told.

All you need to do to get your hands on one of the 50,000 burritos is head over to the Mad Mex website and download their app, scan the QR code in store and cash in with your free meal.

Gracias, Mad Mex!