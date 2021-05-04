Cinco De Mayo is upon us and while we may not celebrate it as a holiday in this country, our beloved Mexican joints are doing a little something-something.

Mad Mex heard the cries and has re-delivered their limited edition ONE KILO Big Burrito!

Stuffed with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and your choice of slow-cooked or freshly grilled meats and vegetables.

I mean, it’s huge, hats off to anyone who can down one!

They’re going for $29.90 each in-store or $39.90 delivery through Menulog from the 5th of May until the 19th of May.

If that’s a little too pricey for you then don’t stress, you can get $10 off Big Burrito’s until the 11th of May through Menulog if you used the voucher code: BIGBURRITO10 at checkout.

