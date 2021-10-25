Ok, so who doesn’t love being able to have breakfast at any time of the day?!

Like, sometimes you feel like breakfast for dinner with a side of hotcakes for dessert!

Well, McDonald’s have stopped serving all-day breakfast, but they thought they could just sneakily remove it from their menu without us noticing!

In a statement from a McDonald’s spokeswoman, they said, ‘Our breakfast menu will be available until midday in restaurants, and 10.30 am via McDelivery, to better meet the needs of customers during other peak times.

‘By adjusting our all-day breakfast schedule, we hope to reduce the amount of time our customers may need to wait for other items during the afternoon and evening rush.

So, if you’re hungover and craving an all-day breakfast, you might need to find an alternative option.

What are your thoughts on the change?

