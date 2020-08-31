Scrap your diet because it’s that time of year once again… MACCAS MONOPOLY IS FINALLY BACK!

Kicking off Wednesday, September 2nd, you’ll be able to start peeling away once again to try and finally score those big goodies – damn you, Piccadilly.

So, what’s on the hit list this year? Lucky players can score prizes such as a Volkswagen T-Cross, a premium BBQ, a year of free fuel, a $5,000 travel voucher and even flowers for a year.

Of course, there is PLENTY of free food on offer too. Who else saved up enough sundaes to last them a lifetime?

The promotion runs from September 2nd until October 20. The flashy new Monopoly app is now available as well so pop it on your phone to start collecting!