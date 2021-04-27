Correct us if we’re wrong here, but bacon on a burger is an Aussie must-have, right?

And yet, for so long it was hard to find a burger on a fast food menu with bacon.

Macca’s look like they’re setting out to correct that, adding three new burgers to the menu from today…all with BACON!

From today, you can grab the Cheese and Bacon McSpicy, Cheese and Bacon McChicken and the Cheese and Bacon Deluxe.

All of them feature RSPCA-approved chicken, rasher bacon and Aussie Jack cheese.

And honestly, we’re getting hungry just reading about them!