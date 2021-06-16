From late night trips to the drive-thru and birthday parties, we’ve all got a Macca’s memory – after all, it has been around for 50 years!

To celebrate this massive milestone, the juggernaut brand will be kicking off THREE MONTHS of celebrations from Friday June 18. One day simply is not enough.

There will be never-before-seen menu items, unique collaborations and promotions to keep an eye out for, and the first surprise won’t take a huge bite from your account.

To kick things off on Friday, the legendary Big Mac will be flying out the door for just 50 cents!

You’ll be able to claim the deal at any restaurant across Australia, however you’ll need to do it on the MyMacca’s app.

The deal will only be around for just one day so act fast and help add to the 1.1 billion Big Macs that have already been sold to Aussie customers. That’s a lot of patties…

