McDonald’s has got our backs at the moment and have reduced their McFlurry prices from $5 to $2!

CHUMP CHANGE, BABY!

This Sunday, November 21st, you will be able to head into your local Maccas and grab yourself any McFlurry flavour for a whopping $2 dollars!

The only catch is that you have to book it through the MyMacca’s App, which I guess is worth considering how much you save.

Go on, treat yo’ self!