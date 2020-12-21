If, for some reason, you needed further proof that 2020 is truly cursed, this might just tip you over the edge.

Macca’s is releasing a brand new burger containing Oreos and…Spam.

No, you’re not dreaming, Oreos and Spam, together at last.

The new burger is being released in China with a maximum of 400,000 apparently being made.

McDonalds China is introducing a new Oreo x Spam burger on December 21. There will be 400,000 produced and sold. (Look, I saw this so you have to see it too. Sorry, that's how it works). pic.twitter.com/QCiog64wAY — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 18, 2020

And honestly, 400,000 sounds like it’s limited edition but as far as we’re concerned it’s 400,000 too many of this particular burger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of course, people’s reactions online have ranged from understandably confused to absolutely horrified by the idea.

One user wrote “how the hell does an oreo work in a burger?? disgusting”, while another simply asked “Why, though?”

And that’s the real question, isn’t it? Why?

There’s no word yet about whether we’ll be getting this monstrosity in Australia.