We are just about ready to riot over this! Macca’s have gone and launched a new McFlurry flavour, so close to our shores that we can almost taste it.

Macca’s have announced a brand new McFlurry in Singapore, featuring crushed up caramelised Lotus Biscoff crumbs swirled through the classic vanilla soft serve.

And it sounds absolutely delicious. The only problem is it’s not available at Aussie stores.

Alongside the new McFlurry on offer to Singaporeans is the Blueberry Cream Cheese Pie, which has got us damn well intrigued!

The new McFlurry flavour is the latest in a long line of Biscoff cross-over products that have been popping up on our shelves over the past year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Belgian biscuit, which was traditionally seen as an individually-wrapped freebie you might get with your cappuccino is fast-becoming everyone’s favourite flavour.

However, with no sign of a local launch for the new flavour, we might just have to deal with Macca’s Cookie Time McFlurry (which is, admittedly, bloody delicious!).