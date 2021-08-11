2021 truly is the year of Maccas in Australia.

Their 50th birthday celebrations have seen some REALLY cool collaborations happening with the brand, but this one takes the (birthday) cake.

As of today, the 11th of August’ you’ll be able to get your hands on a limited-edition, glitter-encrusted Ronald McDonald Funko Pop! figurine at all McDonald’s nationwide!

The collector’s item will cost you $20 a pop and all profits go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, so you can feel really good about where your money is going.

The best news? You’ll be able to get it through McDonald’s Drive-Thru too so you don’t even have to leave your car.

But it’s only whilst stocks last, so get in there ASAP!

