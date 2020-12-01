McDonald’s knows what summer is really about and it’s frozen cokes.

Frozen cokes by the sea, frozen cokes at the movies, frozen cokes with your sweaty body stuck to the leather couch.

With the weather really heating up, Maccas has released 7 brand new Frozen Coke flavours available now!

Raspberry, Vanilla, Blueberry, Lime, Pineapple, Mango and Grape will be added to the menu alongside the usual Frozen Coke and Frozen Coke No Sugar.

Did you know you can now get a large FRO-CO for $1 and then for an extra $1 the very kind staff as your local will add a swirl of soft serve and sprinkle fizzy lollies on top?

Because if you didn’t know that… you’re bloody welcome!

I apologise in advance to all McDonald’s in my area for my daily visits.

