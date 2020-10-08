A classic Happy meal will always bring a sparkle to any kids eye… and even the kids at heart!

Now, you’ll be able to score them for much cheaper for the rest of the month after McDonald’s have slashed the price of the popular meal.

Customers will be able to purchase any Happy meal for just $4 on the mymacca’s app until the end of October.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told 7News.com.au, “Our customers love our great deals and now, throughout the month of October, they can enjoy our iconic Happy Meal for just $4, available nationwide and via the mymacca’s app.”

We think a lot of families will be Happy about this!