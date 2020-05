via GIPHY

McDonald’s has got our backs at the moment and have reduced their McFlurry prices from $5 to $2!!!

CHUMP CHANGE BABY!

This isn’t permanent though, it’s only available until midnight the 13th of May and includes all the flavours available!!

(OREO IS THE BEST FLAVOUR-FIGHT ME)

The only catch is that you can’t order it online, you have to go in store.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which is…fine?

What kind of PSYCHOPATH orders ice cream from Maccas on delivery?

via GIPHY