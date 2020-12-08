McDonald’s has announced their summer menu and all we have to say is “Goodbye diet!”

The line-up includes the return of two old favourite burgers as well as a brand new brekky item which sounds so good!

Both the El Maco and the McRib are making their returns to the menu, two burgers that Macca’s describe as “fan favourites”.

The McRib is a pork burger with smoky BBQ sauce and pickles, while the El Maco is the chunky beef burger with salsa and sour cream.

But it’s the Mini Hotcakes with Nutella that sounds like the best idea Macca’s have ever had.

Or maybe we just get way too excited about any food with Nutella involved.

Macca’s summer menu will be available from Wednesday 9 December through until 16 February.

