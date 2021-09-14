It’s happening!

As of today the 15th of September, Maccas will be selling their 100% Aussie bred Wagyu Beef Burger but only for a limited time.

It’s been two years since we’ve been able to get our hands on the Macdonald’s Deluxe Wagyu Beef Burger which is a premium take on a classic burger.

The deluxe Wagyu includes $100 Aussie-bred Wagyu beef, a rasher of bacon, grilled onions, signature sauce and 100% Aussie grown produce including tomato, lettuce and Aussie Jack cheese.

Amanda Milios, Brand Manager, McDonald’s Australia, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing back our much-loved Wagyu Beef Burger. We know this is a favourite for many of our customers who are looking for a delicious, more premium lunch or dinner option.”

“As part of our continued support for the local agriculture industry, Macca’s is proud to have sourced over 170,000 kilograms of premium F1 Wagyu beef from more than 100 Aussie farms.”

“We’ve been celebrating and serving great-tasting, home-grown ingredients to our customers from farms across the country for 50 years and know there’s huge demand for the taste of Wagyu beef.”

The Wagyu Beef Burger is available after 10:30am from 15 September – 19 October in McDonald’s restaurants nationwide, including via Drive-Thru, McDelivery or the MyMacca’s App.