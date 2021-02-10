Show of hands, how many people can get their day started without the morning coffee?

I don’t know about you, but the idea of a morning without a cuppa is just a completely foreign concept.

Macca’s seem to know that’s how most of us Aussies feel, with McCafés around the country serving up 220 million cups of coffee every day.

And now, they’re giving us the chance to start the day with a free coffee…every day.

From today until 23 March, Macca’s is offering us the chance to win free coffee every day for a year.

And what’s more, they’re picking out 25 winners each day until the promo ends. That’s a lot of free morning brews.

All you need to do is order a coffee through the mymacca’s app and grab it at your local Macca’s restaurant or drive-thru to be in with a chance to win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can find all the details about the competition at the McDonald’s website.