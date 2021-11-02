November has arrived and with it comes Maccas’ 30 Days, 30 Deals where a new deal is dropped every day of the month for that day only.

Sorry it’s now Wednesday so you missed out on $1 Big Macs (Monday) and $1 Large Fries (Tuesday), but check out the calendar below to find out what deals you can snag this month!

From 1-30 November, you’ll be able to cash these in at all Maccas across the nation but exclusively through the MyMacca’s app!!

Tobi Fukushima, Marketing Manager, McDonald’s Australia, said: “Now in its fourth year, 30 Days 30 Deals is all about bringing great value and great deals to our customers.”

“This year, we are serving up big savings on our most iconic products, as well as introducing new deals including 40% off purchases over $15 and the $2 Filet-O-Fish.

“November is a massive month for our customers, with every offer available for one day only on the MyMacca’s app.”

