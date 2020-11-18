We always love starting the day with some smashed avo on toast, but since Aussie Avocados are just SO delicious, we thought we should expand our horizons and try some new recipes!!

Avocados contain a brain-loving bundle of nutrients that help put you in a good mood, boost your energy levels, fight fatigue, and just make everything… better! Talk about the ultimate food to kick-start your day!

Perfect for lunch or even a quick dinner, this Grilled Chicken Avocado Rice Bowl will have you wanting more. Our hot tip – don’t forget the lime!

If you’ve never tried avo in your pasta sauce before, then you are in for a treat! Trust us, you will love this Avo, spinach & pesto spaghetti, and it’s the perfect way to sneak in some extra veggies!

Now, if you like easy recipes that just go with anything, then this one is for you. Try this Green goddess dressing over salads, roasted veggies, and rice dishes – or even use it as a spread for sandwiches!

For all you brunch lovers, try these savoury Avocado pancakes this weekend! You can thank us later.

When you think of avocados, we know you probably aren’t thinking of sweets, but they truly are a match made in heaven. Try these healthy Avocado-Cacao Energy Bars and they will have you feeling so good inside and out!

