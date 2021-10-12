We all know about strawberries and cream, carrots and hummus and peanut butter and jelly. However, people have come up with wild creations over the years. Some are genius and some are just out of this world.

After hearing about the interesting combo of mayonnaise and coffee, Nazeem Hussain whipped up his own interesting mix – mango, salt and chilli powder. Lauren tried it but was unconvinced.

Melburnians also got to have their say and it looks like we’ve got some interesting home cooks around this town…