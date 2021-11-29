Krispy Kreme is coming THROUGH this festive season with what has to be the cutest doughnuts they’ve ever done!!

They’re spreading the joy with four Christmas theme doughnuts with fun and delicious and unique flavours, which you can check out below.

To make sure you’re having the best holiday possible, they’re also hosting ’12 days of Krispymas’ from the 12th of December.

This means that fans will be offered daily specials via Krispy Kreme Australia’s socials and you’ll be able to win yourself free Original Glazed doughnuts!

