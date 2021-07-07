It has been almost one month since National Doughnut Day. Usually we’d be able to revel in the glitz and glam of the occasion, but with the timing of the snap lockdown, it wasn’t meant to be.

However, the legends at Krispy Kreme stuck a note on their fridge and didn’t forget about us, and now our time has arrived. Get ready for the appropriately titled ‘National Doughnut Delay’.

On Friday July 9, selected locations across the state will be slinging FREE Original Glazed Doughnuts to make up for lost time. You’ll be able to indulge in some doughy goodness without paying a cent!

If you want to get your hands on one, head to Krispy Kreme Fountain Gate, Chadstone, Collins Street, Swanston Street, Bulleen, Fawkner, or the Melbourne Airport T1 & T4 stores. The deal won’t be available at 7-Eleven, Woolies, online or delivery and you’ll only be able to get one doughnut per customer.

Go on, end the week on the sugar high!

