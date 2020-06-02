In case you didn’t already have it marked in your calendar as the best day of the whole damn year, this Friday June 5 is National Doughnut Day!

But seeing as we all could do with a little cheering up at the moment, the wonderful people over at Krispy Kreme Australia have decided to keep the celebration going all month long!

The doughnut experts are launching National Doughnut MONTH! And to celebrate they’re giving away free doughnuts every single Friday during the month of June!

Yep, all we can say is lucky the gyms are opening up soon because we’re going to NEED IT with this offer!

Basically you’ll get a free doughnut of your choice on Fridays in June with the purchase of any dozen.

“We know things are a little different this year,” Krispy Kreme Australia CEO, Andrew McGuigan said.

“So, we’ve decided to extend our National Doughnut Day celebrations across the entire month of June, to spread the joy far and wide and allow our customers to enjoy FREE doughnuts on us, at their own pace”.

You can head into any participating Krispy Kreme store across Australia to purchase your dozen and receive your free treat.

Or if you prefer to stay at home, you can order your dozen on UberEats, Menulog or via the Krispy Kreme website and you’ll receive a voucher for your free doughnut to use sometime this month.

How good!