If you haven’t tried iconic Belgium spread Biscoff, you haven’t LIVED MAN.

Now they’re partnering with Krispy Kreme for the doughnut crossover of your dreams.

Releasing two INSANE new limited-edition doughnuts, you’re about to lose your mind.

The Lotus Biscoff Ring and the Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake doughnut.

Yeah… that’s right.

The Biscoff Ring will have an Original Glaze base with Biscoff spread on top and a drizzled swirl of Biscoff Crème!

If you’re feeling more indulgent… well you’re my type of person and the Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake doughnut is for you!

We’re working with the Signature shell dipped in Biscoff and FILLED WITH CREAM CHEESE FROSTING, only then to be dusted with Biscoff crumbs and a ganache drizzle.

WOW

You’ll be able to get your hands on them instore at 7-Eleven nationwide, through 7-Eleven delivery (because they do that now!!), online Krispy Kreme delivery, click and collect, UberEATS, Menulog and Deliveroo.

So you really have no excuse.

