Krispy Kreme Australia heard the cries of the people and have collaborated with Cadbury® Caramilk® chocolate to create two limited-edition doughnuts.

Hitting more than 700 7-Eleven stores across the country from TODAY, they doughnuts look glorious and I don’t know how we’re expected to STOP eating them.

Imagine 16 TONNES of Caramilk chocolate getting delivered to the Krispy Kreme factory, because that’s what happened to make The Caramilk Shell and The Caramilk Ring.

The Caramilk Shell is a signature Krispy Kreme shell doughnut filled with crème, dipped in Caramilk chocolate, and covered in Caramilk flakes.

But for those who only have their sights on an Original Glaze Krispy Kreme, the Caramilk Ring is more your speed.

It’s an Original Glaze doughnut dipped in shaved Caramilk flakes and a decadent white truffle drizzle.

Can it get any better?

Creamy, caramelised white chocolate on an Original Glaze? Oh boy.

The doughnuts are going for $3.75 a pop which you can buy at 7-Eleven or through 7-Eleven Delivery in certain areas from the 28th of September!