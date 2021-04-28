Krispy Kreme never fails to disappoint, they have this special power of you know… READING MY GODDAM MIND?!

Obviously a Krispy Kreme x Crunchie collaboration has been plucked straight from my wildest dreams and made into reality with two indulgent doughnuts.

The Crunchie® Ring doughnut is dipped in honeycomb truffle glaze and drizzled with milk chocolate ganache and small Crunchie pieces.

The Crunchie® Shell is stuffed full of honeycomb custard and dipped in milk chocolate ganache with a sprinkle of small honeycomb pieces and a drizzle of honeycomb truffle!

Olivia Sutherland, Marketing Director at Krispy Kreme Australia said: “No one can resist a Crunchie® with its delicious honeycomb covered in smooth milk chocolate. The Crunchie® texture matched to our soft fluffy freshly made doughnuts is a real winner. We’re so excited about this collaboration and hope Crunchie® lovers enjoy it as much as we do.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

You’ll be able to get your hands on these two doughnuts as of… TODAY across the nation at 7-Eleven and Krispy Kreme stores.